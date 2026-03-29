Range India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Trading Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Range India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.1750. Approximately 45,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,037% from the average daily volume of 3,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Range India Financials ETF Stock Down 17.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.71.

About Range India Financials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nifty Financial Services 25\u002F50 index. The fund is passively managed to select the top 20 Indian financial services companies by market capitalization. INDF was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Nifty.

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