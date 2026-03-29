Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVSN. Zacks Research raised shares of Rail Vision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Rail Vision Trading Up 8.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

NASDAQ RVSN opened at $8.43 on Friday. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rail Vision Company Profile

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Rail Vision Ltd. is an Israel-based technology company specializing in vision-based safety and automation solutions for the global rail industry. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company develops and deploys AI-driven systems that use advanced cameras and machine learning algorithms to detect obstacles and hazards along railway tracks. Rail Vision’s flagship offering integrates trackside sensors with onboard vision systems to provide real-time alerts of objects such as vehicles, debris, animals and people, enabling operators to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The company’s product suite comprises both stationary and mobile sensing units.

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