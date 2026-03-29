Qubic (QUBIC) One Day Volume Hits $1.99 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $140.72 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,531.18 or 1.00045978 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 167,504,493,885,410 coins and its circulating supply is 136,447,261,032,519 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 167,504,493,885,410 with 136,447,261,032,519 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000104 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,527,671.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.