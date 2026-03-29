Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

PYXS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Pyxis Oncology

Here are the key news stories impacting Pyxis Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and materially lifted multiple forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and projected FY2030 profitability) and bumped several quarterly estimates — signaling improved multi‑year expectations and a $7 price target. These revisions are a bullish catalyst for upside longer term. HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Pyxis Oncology HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy for Pyxis Oncology

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and materially lifted multiple forward EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and projected FY2030 profitability) and bumped several quarterly estimates — signaling improved multi‑year expectations and a $7 price target. These revisions are a bullish catalyst for upside longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Market data shows an apparent zero reported short interest for March (likely a reporting artifact); this provides no reliable directional signal for near‑term price pressure.

Market data shows an apparent zero reported short interest for March (likely a reporting artifact); this provides no reliable directional signal for near‑term price pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Rachel Humphrey disclosed sales (most recently 13,896 shares at about $1.03). Insider exits can be viewed negatively by investors even if done for personal/liquidity reasons. Insider Selling Disclosure

Insider selling: Director Rachel Humphrey disclosed sales (most recently 13,896 shares at about $1.03). Insider exits can be viewed negatively by investors even if done for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side shops trimmed upside: Stifel lowered its price target (reducing implied upside), a sign that not all analysts are uniformly bullish. That can temper buying interest. Stifel Lowers Expectations for Pyxis Oncology

Some sell‑side shops trimmed upside: Stifel lowered its price target (reducing implied upside), a sign that not all analysts are uniformly bullish. That can temper buying interest. Negative Sentiment: Within HC Wainwright’s note there was a downward revision to Q2‑2026 EPS (to -$0.36 from -$0.32), introducing mixed near‑term guidance despite the more positive multi‑year outlook — likely contributing to short‑term selling pressure.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.