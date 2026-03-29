Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,240,360 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 26th total of 7,438,492 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,901,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $80.74. 2,188,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $174,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,889 shares in the company, valued at $24,503,093.74. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

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Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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