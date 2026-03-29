ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,121,447 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 26th total of 1,452,234 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TBT stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91.

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ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $3,064,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2,299.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 88,291 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period.

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ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

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