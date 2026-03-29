Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

TSE:PBL opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$485.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.87. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.19 and a one year high of C$23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

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Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 2.0250184 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

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