PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,512,234 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 26th total of 1,987,377 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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PLBY Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.60.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in PLBY Group by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

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PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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