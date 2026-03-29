Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.9330. 16,052,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 13,757,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Planet Labs PBC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 4.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In related news, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $1,289,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,303.12. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $535,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 250,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,024.13. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,566 shares of company stock worth $5,896,276. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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