Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,251 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 26th total of 11,389 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group by 11,310.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR remained flat at $16.31 during midday trading on Friday. 26,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,631.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.71%.The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

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