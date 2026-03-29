Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 29,000,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 46,050,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 26,746.0% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pfizer by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,842,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 392,913 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 397,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

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Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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