Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $38.07 Million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market cap of $38.07 million and $9.14 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut the Squirrel alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,540.03 or 0.99987626 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,842,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,851,448 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,842,372.692694. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.03873509 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $9,007,885.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut the Squirrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut the Squirrel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.