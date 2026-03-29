PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP Trecia Canty Sells 62,999 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Trecia Canty sold 62,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,149,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 191,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,950. This represents a 24.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

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PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 135.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.69.

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PBF Energy Company Profile

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PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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