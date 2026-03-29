PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.55 and last traded at $43.59. 17,400,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 24,433,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

PayPal Stock Down 3.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

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PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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