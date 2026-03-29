PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.55 and last traded at $43.59. 17,400,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 24,433,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.
Key Stories Impacting PayPal
Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board/leadership boost — PayPal added Alyssa Henry (former Block/Square CEO) to its board, giving management deeper payments and merchant-platform experience that could help execution on product expansions and merchant adoption. PayPal (PYPL) Stock Reacts as Company Welcomes Former Square CEO Alyssa Henry to Board
- Positive Sentiment: Product/market expansion — PayPal is expanding its USD stablecoin (PYUSD) internationally and integrating with crypto platforms (Bybit EU) to enable fiat on/off ramps in Europe under MiCA, which could drive new flows, fees and cross-border use cases if adoption scales. PayPal Expands PYUSD Globally As Board Shift Frames Valuation Question
- Neutral Sentiment: Street positioning — Analysts presently rate PYPL around a consensus “Hold”, reflecting mixed views: valuation appears cheap on forward P/E but outlook and execution risks keep many from turning bullish. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang — Multiple law firms and plaintiff notices surfaced after a surprise CEO ouster and the withdrawal of long‑term targets; a wave of securities-class-action filings and lead‑plaintiff notices increases potential litigation costs, distraction and uncertainty for investors. PYPL ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts PayPal (PYPL) Investors to Securities Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/regulatory‑political scrutiny — The FTC sent warning letters about “debanking” practices to PayPal and other payment firms, increasing regulatory oversight and reputational risk tied to politically sensitive account‑closure decisions. That scrutiny can complicate compliance and customer‑risk policies. FTC warns PayPal, Visa, Mastercard and Stripe against debanking after Trump’s executive order
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation vs. fundamentals — Coverage pieces note PYPL trades at a low forward P/E but warn weak guidance, competitive pressure (BNPL competitors, merchant alternatives) and macro headwinds may limit upside until growth visibility returns. PayPal Stock Trades Below Industry P/E: How to Play the Stock?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.
PayPal Stock Down 3.6%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 10.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
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