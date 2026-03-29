Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $799.57 Thousand (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and approximately $799.57 thousand worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 156% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 40,569,461 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

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