Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,621 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $158.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks/analyst commentary: multiple Zacks research notes raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts for DG (FY2027–FY2029), and Zacks Style Scores flagged DG as a strong value pick — implies improving modeled earnings power and a valuation argument for buyers. Zacks: DG value stock

Zacks/analyst commentary: multiple Zacks research notes raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts for DG (FY2027–FY2029), and Zacks Style Scores flagged DG as a strong value pick — implies improving modeled earnings power and a valuation argument for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: recent quarter beat consensus (EPS and revenue) and same‑store sales growth was solid; that underpins the analyst upgrades and supports the company’s FY2026 guidance range — positive for earnings reliability. MarketBeat: DG report

Fundamentals: recent quarter beat consensus (EPS and revenue) and same‑store sales growth was solid; that underpins the analyst upgrades and supports the company’s FY2026 guidance range — positive for earnings reliability. Positive Sentiment: Contrarian/tactical view: Barron’s and a Yahoo op‑ed argue the CEO announcement sell‑off is an overreaction and present a buying opportunity given DG’s margin recovery and upgraded estimates — potential catalyst for a rebound if believers step in. Barron’s: buy on selloff

Contrarian/tactical view: Barron’s and a Yahoo op‑ed argue the CEO announcement sell‑off is an overreaction and present a buying opportunity given DG’s margin recovery and upgraded estimates — potential catalyst for a rebound if believers step in. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note roundup: some outlets compiled broader retail/consumer takes on DG alongside peers (WMT, EL) — useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Globe and Mail: analyst insights

Analyst note roundup: some outlets compiled broader retail/consumer takes on DG alongside peers (WMT, EL) — useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: DG named Jerry “JJ” Fleeman Jr. as CEO effective Jan 1, 2027. The timing and governance transition introduced investor uncertainty about strategy execution and near‑term management continuity, triggering selling pressure. Yahoo: CEO appointment

Leadership change: DG named Jerry “JJ” Fleeman Jr. as CEO effective Jan 1, 2027. The timing and governance transition introduced investor uncertainty about strategy execution and near‑term management continuity, triggering selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / sentiment pieces: coverage highlighting the drop and investor rattling has amplified downside momentum in the short term — headlines and sentiment, rather than fresh operational weakness, appear to be the primary driver of the decline. Blockonomi: stock slides on CEO news

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.