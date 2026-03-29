Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.2%

VEEV stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.13 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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