Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Elastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Elastic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $194,638.44. Following the transaction, the executive owned 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,993.64. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $223,915.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,354,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,676,524.60. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,375 shares of company stock worth $2,091,797. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

View Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a PEG ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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