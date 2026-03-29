Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canerector Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,395 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after buying an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,478,000 after buying an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $582.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $624.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.51.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

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