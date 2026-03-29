Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canerector Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,395 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after buying an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,478,000 after buying an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $582.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $624.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.51.
Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bull Tom Lee reiterates a very long-term bullish outlook for the S&P 500 — he forecasts dramatic gains toward 15,000 by 2030, a call that can support long-horizon inflows into broad S&P exposures like VOO. Tom Lee Sees This Vanguard Index Fund Soaring 129%
- Positive Sentiment: Citi and other strategists continue to argue the bull market isn’t over, providing institutional-level reassurance that could limit outflows from large-cap index funds like VOO. Why VOO Is Slipping Today and Why Citi Says the Bull Market Isn’t Over
- Positive Sentiment: VOO declared its quarterly distribution ($1.8724), a routine income event that can attract yield-sensitive ETF buyers and reduce volatility around rebalancing dates. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Declares Quarterly Distribution
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of VOO vs. growth-tilted alternatives (like VOOG) may shift some flows between large-cap core and growth-tilt ETFs, but the net impact on VOO depends on investor preference for growth exposure. VOO vs. VOOG: Which Vanguard ETF Has More Upside in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Idiosyncratic S&P 500 stock moves (for example, Best Buy jumping on takeover rumors) can add intra-day volatility to the index but are unlikely to change VOO’s longer-term trajectory. The Strange Reason Best Buy Is One of the S&P 500’s Best Performing Stocks Today
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields are prompting concerns about higher Fed policy expectations and valuation pressure on multiples — a headwind for large-cap growth and the S&P 500, pushing VOO lower. Rising Treasury Yields Are Spooking Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions tied to Iran and the resulting oil-price spike are driving risk-off sentiment and market-wide declines; multiple market commentators cite the conflict as the main reason VOO is slipping today. Why VOO Is Slipping Today US Indices Drop Again S&P 500 Is Nearing a Correction
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
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