Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.56 and last traded at $143.06. Approximately 35,485,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 50,259,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.56.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53. The firm has a market cap of $342.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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