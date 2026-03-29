Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 40,000 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $837,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 636,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,336,309.08. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $367,593.27.
Ouster Price Performance
Shares of OUST opened at $17.66 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OUST
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.
The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.
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