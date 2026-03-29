Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 40,000 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $837,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 636,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,336,309.08. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $367,593.27.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $17.66 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 2,532.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ouster by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 38.1% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ouster by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUST

About Ouster

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Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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