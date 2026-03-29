OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 5,997 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $53.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OTC Markets Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $632.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

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OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

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