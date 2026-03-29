ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.9375.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Institutional Trading of ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in ONEOK by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 78.97%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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