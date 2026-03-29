Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 55,380,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 97,783,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Ondas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets. Maxim raised its target to $22 and Northland bumped its target to $18 while Needham reiterated bullish forecasts — these raises signal stronger analyst confidence and provide upside narrative for shareholders. Analysts set Ondas stock price target Benzinga coverage

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets. Maxim raised its target to $22 and Northland bumped its target to $18 while Needham reiterated bullish forecasts — these raises signal stronger analyst confidence and provide upside narrative for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Deal/news flow around Mistral and robotics is driving constructive narrative on Ondas’ expanding defense and robotics exposure — analysts and outlets are framing the Mistral arrangement as a strategic growth catalyst. Ondas Mistral Deal Recasts Defense Role

Deal/news flow around Mistral and robotics is driving constructive narrative on Ondas’ expanding defense and robotics exposure — analysts and outlets are framing the Mistral arrangement as a strategic growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results show strong revenue growth but an EPS miss: revenue beat estimates (~$30.1M vs. ~$27.5M est.) which supports the growth story, while the ($0.39) EPS miss and very negative margins underscore ongoing profitability challenges. Investors are weighing growth vs. near-term losses. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 results show strong revenue growth but an EPS miss: revenue beat estimates (~$30.1M vs. ~$27.5M est.) which supports the growth story, while the ($0.39) EPS miss and very negative margins underscore ongoing profitability challenges. Investors are weighing growth vs. near-term losses. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2030 EPS forecast (from $0.38 to $0.28) but maintained a Buy rating and a $17 target — a modest caution on modeled long-term profits while still signaling upside. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2030 EPS forecast (from $0.38 to $0.28) but maintained a Buy rating and a $17 target — a modest caution on modeled long-term profits while still signaling upside. Negative Sentiment: Potential near-term selling pressure: the company filed to register up to 1,928,532 shares for possible resale by certain stockholders — market participants often view secondary resale registrations as a source of future dilution or supply. What’s Going On With Ondas Stock Friday?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONDS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Ondas Stock Down 6.8%

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other Ondas news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ondas by 2,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,803 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ondas by 9,274.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after buying an additional 3,429,398 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ondas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

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Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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