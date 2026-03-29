Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 55,380,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 97,783,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
Ondas News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets. Maxim raised its target to $22 and Northland bumped its target to $18 while Needham reiterated bullish forecasts — these raises signal stronger analyst confidence and provide upside narrative for shareholders. Analysts set Ondas stock price target Benzinga coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Deal/news flow around Mistral and robotics is driving constructive narrative on Ondas’ expanding defense and robotics exposure — analysts and outlets are framing the Mistral arrangement as a strategic growth catalyst. Ondas Mistral Deal Recasts Defense Role
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results show strong revenue growth but an EPS miss: revenue beat estimates (~$30.1M vs. ~$27.5M est.) which supports the growth story, while the ($0.39) EPS miss and very negative margins underscore ongoing profitability challenges. Investors are weighing growth vs. near-term losses. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2030 EPS forecast (from $0.38 to $0.28) but maintained a Buy rating and a $17 target — a modest caution on modeled long-term profits while still signaling upside. HC Wainwright note
- Negative Sentiment: Potential near-term selling pressure: the company filed to register up to 1,928,532 shares for possible resale by certain stockholders — market participants often view secondary resale registrations as a source of future dilution or supply. What’s Going On With Ondas Stock Friday?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONDS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
Ondas Stock Down 6.8%
The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 270.37%.The business had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Ondas
In other Ondas news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ondas
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ondas by 2,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,803 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ondas by 9,274.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,466,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after buying an additional 3,429,398 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ondas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.
The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.
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