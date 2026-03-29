Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Chairman John Swygert Sells 3,898 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John Swygert sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $348,481.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,731.40. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $141.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,310,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 773,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Key Stories Impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple upward revisions to Ollie’s forward earnings and quarterly estimates (FY2028 raised to $5.10 from $5.00; FY2029 at $5.81) and nudged several quarterly EPS forecasts higher — a signal that at least one sell‑side shop sees stronger-than-expected future profitability, which can support a higher valuation.

Zacks Research issued multiple upward revisions to Ollie’s forward earnings and quarterly estimates (FY2028 raised to $5.10 from $5.00; FY2029 at $5.81) and nudged several quarterly EPS forecasts higher — a signal that at least one sell‑side shop sees stronger-than-expected future profitability, which can support a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Commentary piece argues Ollie’s is positioned to benefit from a favorable legislative “tailwind” (consumer/retail policy or demographic shifts highlighted by the author), suggesting thematic support for discount retailers that could boost demand and margins over time. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Positioned to Capitalize on One Big Beautiful Bill Tailwind

Commentary piece argues Ollie’s is positioned to benefit from a favorable legislative “tailwind” (consumer/retail policy or demographic shifts highlighted by the author), suggesting thematic support for discount retailers that could boost demand and margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Ollie’s opened a new store in La Crosse with grand‑opening promotions — expansion supports long‑term square footage growth but is unlikely to materially move near‑term results on its own. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in La Crosse with grand opening deals

Ollie’s opened a new store in La Crosse with grand‑opening promotions — expansion supports long‑term square footage growth but is unlikely to materially move near‑term results on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed one quarterly estimate (Q2 2027 EPS down to $1.16 from $1.18) — a small downward revision that signals some near‑term volatility in quarter-to-quarter expectations even as its broader view remains constructive.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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