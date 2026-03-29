Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New $769,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $422.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.67 and its 200-day moving average is $477.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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