Nova R Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 252.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.60.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $348.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.