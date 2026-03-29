Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $2.06 Million Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,749,000 after buying an additional 360,553 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Up 0.1%

FLEX stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.