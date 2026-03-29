Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 25,097 IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

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IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33.

Insider Activity at IonQ

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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