Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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Nkarta Trading Down 3.7%

NKTX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $53,915.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,023 shares in the company, valued at $807,347.61. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 478.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 504,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 118.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 852,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nkarta this week:

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced earnings estimates across multiple quarters and years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–2030), increasing expected per‑share losses (FY2026 now modeled at about ($1.74) vs prior ($1.50)). The firm also pushed out weaker EPS trajectories for FY2027–FY2030 — a signal of slower progress or higher cash burn expectations that can mean more dilution or funding needs for Nkarta. HC Wainwright estimate cuts

HC Wainwright reduced earnings estimates across multiple quarters and years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–2030), increasing expected per‑share losses (FY2026 now modeled at about ($1.74) vs prior ($1.50)). The firm also pushed out weaker EPS trajectories for FY2027–FY2030 — a signal of slower progress or higher cash burn expectations that can mean more dilution or funding needs for Nkarta. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen/covered outlet lowered its rating to “Sell,” adding independent downward pressure from sentiment and potentially reducing short‑term buyer interest. Rating downgrades can accelerate outflows in thinly traded small‑cap biotechs. Nkarta Lowered to “Sell” Rating

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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