NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.3150. 36,494,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 45,543,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

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NIO Trading Down 4.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 223,178 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,715 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

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NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

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