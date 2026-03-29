NFT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. NFT has a total market cap of $683.56 thousand and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004730 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

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