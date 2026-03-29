Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 519 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 26th total of 698 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

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Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Price Performance

Shares of NBDS traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

About Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF

The Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global companies that are perceived to be positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations and trends. NBDS was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

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