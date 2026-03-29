National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

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National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. National Health Investors has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $91.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Health Investors by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 906,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,301,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,607,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,869,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $19,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

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National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Further Reading

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