Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 518,306 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 26th total of 389,180 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Naspers Stock Down 1.6%

Naspers Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Naspers has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

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Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

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