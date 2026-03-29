Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $539.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.33.

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Murphy USA Trading Up 2.1%

MUSA opened at $505.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.52. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $523.09. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total transaction of $139,669.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $142,503.68. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.61, for a total value of $1,105,206.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,084.63. This represents a 47.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enhancing Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

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