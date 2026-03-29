MSC Income Fund (MSIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 1st

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

MSC Income Fund Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MSIF opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,705.67. MSC Income Fund has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $18.09.

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MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE: MSIF) is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

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