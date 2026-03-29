Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 2.1%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign and corporate debt securities issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries.

MSD’s investment strategy emphasizes diversification across regions, sectors and issuers. The fund’s portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to identify opportunities in markets such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

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