Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL) Shares Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Monarch America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) was down 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 2,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Monarch America Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47.

About Monarch America

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Monarch America, Inc, through its The Big Tomato, Inc subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado.

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