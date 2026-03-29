Mode 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70.22 Thousand (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Mode has a total market capitalization of $329.39 thousand and $70.22 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mode has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mode token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.81 or 0.99996225 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode was first traded on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00013096 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $76,128.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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