Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,010 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 26th total of 14,085 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

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Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

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Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. is a leading Japanese real estate developer and a core member of the Mitsui Group. The company specializes in a broad spectrum of property-related activities, including the development, leasing, and management of office buildings, retail facilities, residential complexes, logistics centers and hotels. Through integrated development and property management services, Mitsui Fudosan aims to create vibrant urban environments that combine commercial, residential and leisure spaces.

In its office leasing segment, Mitsui Fudosan is known for flagship properties in Tokyo’s premier districts, providing Class A office space with advanced energy efficiency and safety standards.

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