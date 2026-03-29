MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 33.0% in March

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 125 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 26th total of 94 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of MCHVY opened at $18.21 on Friday. MGM China has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

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MGM China Company Profile

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MGM China Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. The company’s core business encompasses casino gaming, hospitality, entertainment, retail and convention services. Through its flagship properties, MGM China offers a full spectrum of experiences, ranging from high-end gaming salons and mass-market gaming tables to fine dining venues, world-class entertainment shows and upscale retail boutiques.

MGM China’s portfolio includes two major integrated resorts: MGM Macau, located on the Macau Peninsula, and MGM Cotai, situated in the Cotai resort zone.

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