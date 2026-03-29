MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $684,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 143,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCIT opened at $81.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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