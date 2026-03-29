Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $25.45 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO. Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

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