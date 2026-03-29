Medifast (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel Chard Acquires 17,678 Shares of Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Chard acquired 17,678 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $178,724.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,724.58. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $9.71 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.52.

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Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Medifast had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.750–1.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.700–0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Medifast by 103.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

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Medifast Company Profile

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Medifast, Inc (NYSE: MED) is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client’s weight‐loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight‐management solutions.

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