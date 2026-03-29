Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $19.11 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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