Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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