Mantle (MNT) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Mantle has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $25.82 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.32 or 0.99932807 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle launched on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,944,055 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.889999 with 3,277,944,055.53684 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.67411311 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $26,248,394.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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