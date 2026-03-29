LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 21,084 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,023,000 after acquiring an additional 805,042 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,606,000 after purchasing an additional 677,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,768,000 after purchasing an additional 439,920 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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