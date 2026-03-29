LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrazeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Key Astrazeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AZN opened at $188.57 on Friday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1-year low of $122.48 and a 1-year high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Astrazeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

See Also

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